LIVE: Protesters rally outside Reichstag in Berlin, counter demo expected

Ruptly is live outside the Reichstag building, the home of the German federal parliament, in Berlin, as different protests take place on Saturday, May 23.

Celebrity TV chef Attila Hildmann called for an anti-lockdown protest. A counter-protest is also expected.

Over the past few weeks, Germany has been gradually lifting its coronavirus-related restrictions with the reopening of restaurants, museums, some schools and other non-essential business.

