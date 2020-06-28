LIVE: Protests against police brutality continue in Washington DC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Washington DC on Saturday, June 27, as activists, including ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement participants, gather for a protest against police brutality and racial discrimination. Anti-racism demonstrations have taken place across the world following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

