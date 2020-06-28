-
Unilever drops ‘fair’ from ‘Fair & Lovely’ skin lightening cream - 22 hours ago
-
“Baffling images”: Putin’s Victory Day parade launches constitutional referendum - 22 hours ago
-
Opposition leader Chakwera wins Malawi’s presidential election re-run - 22 hours ago
-
Russia’s coronavirus lockdown sparks surge in violence against women | Focus on Europe - 23 hours ago
-
Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin named Ireland’s new prime minister - 23 hours ago
-
Poland begins voting in presidential election delayed due to Covid-19 - 23 hours ago
-
France votes in municipal elections with Paris mayoral race in the balance - 23 hours ago
-
Malawi presidential election: Lazarus Chakwera declared winner - 24 hours ago
-
Boris Johnson ‘will not return to austerity of 10 years ago’ – Top stories this morning – BBC - 24 hours ago
-
LIVE: Protests against police brutality continue in Washington DC - 1 day ago
Ruptly is live from Washington DC on Saturday, June 27, as activists, including ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement participants, gather for a protest against police brutality and racial discrimination. Anti-racism demonstrations have taken place across the world following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.
