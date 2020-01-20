LIVE: Protests continue in Beirut after violent weekend; hundreds injured in clashes

Ruptly is live from Beirut on Monday, January 20, as tensions between anti-government protesters and security forces erupted in the Lebanese capital over the weekend. According to the Lebanese Red Cross, hundreds of people were either hospitalized or treated at the scene.

Lebanese security forces used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets in clashes with hundreds of anti-government protesters as demonstrators made their way through downtown Beirut and tried to storm the Parliament building.

Protests over economic stagnation and corruption have been taking place in Beirut since October 2019. The trigger was a raft of new taxes, also targeting WhatsApp calls, designed to tackle the country’s high public debt. The recent round of protests was sparked by a delay in the formation of a new government.

