LIVE: Protests continue in Beirut as Lebanon announces formation of new government
Protests continue in Beirut as Lebanon announces formation of new government
Ruptly is live from Beirut on Tuesday, January 21, as tensions between anti-government protesters and security forces continue following the announcement of the formation of a new government after months of street protests.
Violent protests took place in the Lebanese capital over the weekend, when hundreds of people were either hospitalized or treated at the scene, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.
Lebanese security forces used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets in clashes with hundreds of anti-government protesters as demonstrators made their way through downtown Beirut and tried to storm the Parliament building.
Protests over economic stagnation and corruption have been taking place in Beirut since October 2019. The trigger was a raft of new taxes, also targeting WhatsApp calls, designed to tackle the country’s high public debt.
