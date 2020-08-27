LIVE: Protests continue in Kenosha over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Ruptly is live from Kenosha, Wisconsin on Wednesday, August 26, as protesters gather to demand justice for African American Jacob Blake, who was shot by police on Sunday.

Video footage showed Blake being shot multiple times as he tried to enter his SUV during a police inspection. Blake has been hospitalised and is in serious condition. According to his attorney, the man’s three children (3, 5 and 8) were in the car.

The incident sparked a new wave of protests against police brutality and racial discrimination. Similar demonstrations have been taking place nationwide since the death of George Floyd in May.

Two people were shot dead and one injured during a protest in Kenosha early on Wednesday morning. Police said they were looking for a man armed with a long gun in suspicion of the killing.