LIVE: Protests continue in Minneapolis over George Floyd’s death
Ruptly is live from Minneapolis on Saturday, May 30, as protests continue over the death of George Floyd who was killed in an altercation with police officers on Monday.
Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis on Monday after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes as he was saying “I can’t breathe” and “Don’t kill me.” Four officers involved in the incident were fired.
The demonstration, which comes after days of unrest in the city, was called by the National Alliance against Racist and Political Repression which also asks for the release of prisoners in detentions centres amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Other cities such as Jacksonville, Baltimore and Dallas are expected to join the national call.
