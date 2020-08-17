-
LIVE: PSG coach Tuchel speaks to press ahead of Champions League semi-final vs. RB Leipzig
Head coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Thomas Tuchel is holding a press conference together with one player of his team in Lisbon on Monday, August 17, the day before the semi-final game against RB Leipzig for this season’s UEFA Champions League.
PSG will be contesting their first Champions League semi-final in 25 years and are gunning for their first final appearance ever. Lead by stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the Parisian side secured a place in the last four after scoring two late goals in the one-legged quarter-final against Atalanta. NO RESALE or SUBLICENSE, NO COMMERCIAL USE. MANDATORY CREDIT ON-SCREEN “©UEFA 2020”