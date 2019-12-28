-
LIVE: Public catches last glimpse of Emelianenko ahead of final fight
Ruptly is live from Tokyo on Saturday, December 28 as Russian heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko and American mixed-martial artist Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson take to the stage for a ceremonial weigh-in in front of a packed-out audience ahead of the Russian’s final ever bout. Emelianenko, who is considered one of the finest fighters of all time, is set to take on the American in an event co-hosted by Bellator and Rizin in the Japanese capital. ‘The Last Emperor’ currently sits on Russia’s Presidential Council on Physical Fitness & Sports and will continue in the role after the fight, which is set to be his last as a professional. He leaves behind him a serious sporting legacy, winning dozens of accolades throughout a career which has seen him dominate with a stellar 38:6 record from 45 fights.
