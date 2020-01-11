LIVE: Putin and Merkel hold joint press conference

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a joint press conference following their bilateral meeting in Moscow on Saturday, January 11. According to the Kremlin press office, during their talks the two leaders are expected to discuss the current situation in Syria and Libya, as well as the escalation of tensions in between the US and Iran following Washington’s airstrike that killed Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

