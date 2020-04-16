LIVE: Putin holds online meeting with government (English)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Note: English translation only for Putin

President Vladimir Putin attends an online meeting with members of the Russian government, in Moscow on Thursday, April 16.

The leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of items, including efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, Russia recorded 3,448 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total count in the country to 27,938. There have been 232 coronavirus-related deaths in Russia so far.

