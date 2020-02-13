LIVE: Putin opens meeting on constitutional amendments (ORIGINAL)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech at the opening of the meeting with the working group responsible for drafting proposals for amendments to the constitution of the Russian Federation in Moscow on Thursday, February 13.

The representatives of legislative and executive authorities, the academic and art community as well as prominent public figures are to attend the meeting.

