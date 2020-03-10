LIVE: Putin speaks on constitutional amendments at State Duma in Moscow

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech at the Moscow State Duma on constitutional changes on Tuesday, March 10.

Putin proposed the constitutional changes in his state of the nation address on January 15.

The proposed reforms would give broader powers to the State Duma, including giving it the ability to choose the PM and form the government.

