LIVE: Putin takes part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow (English)

Russian President Vladimir Putin lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin Walls on Saturday, May 9, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the president will deliver a speech to the nation, followed by Russia’s Air Force staging an air show over the capital.

Many events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, including the main military parade on the Red Square, were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

