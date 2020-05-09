-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Putin takes part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow – ORIGINAL
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin Walls on Saturday, May 9 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
After the wreath-laying ceremony, the president will deliver a speech to the nation, followed by Russia’s Air Force staging an air show over the capital.
Many events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory Day, including the main military parade on the Red Square, were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly