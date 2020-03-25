LIVE: Putin to address nation amid COVID-19 pandemic (ENG)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing the nation from Moscow on Wednesday, March 25th, on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country .

Earlier on Wednesday Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced Putin’s decision to address the nation after communicating with citizens on the topic the day before.

