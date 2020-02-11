LIVE: Rallies in Iran mark 41st anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution is marked by rallies taking place in several cities across Iran, including in the capital Tehran, on Tuesday, February 11.

The rallies conclude the 10-day celebrations of the 1979 Revolution anniversary which usually begin on February 1 coinciding with the historic return of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, from his exile in Paris.

Imam Khomeini spent over 14 years in exile, most of which he spent in Iraq.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is expected to deliver a speech on the occasion.

