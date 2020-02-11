-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Rallies in Iran mark 41st anniversary of Islamic Revolution
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution is marked by rallies taking place in several cities across Iran, including in the capital Tehran, on Tuesday, February 11.
The rallies conclude the 10-day celebrations of the 1979 Revolution anniversary which usually begin on February 1 coinciding with the historic return of Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, from his exile in Paris.
Imam Khomeini spent over 14 years in exile, most of which he spent in Iraq.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is expected to deliver a speech on the occasion.
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly