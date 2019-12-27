LIVE: ‘Rampage’ Jackson speaks ahead of MMA legend Emelianenko’s final fight

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live on Friday, December 27 as American mixed-martial artist Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson talks to the press in Tokyo ahead of his fight against Russian heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko.

Emelianenko, who is considered one of the finest fighters of all time, is set to take on the American in an event co-hosted by Bellator and Rizin in the Japanese capital.

‘The Last Emperor’ currently sits on Russia’s Presidential Council on Physical Fitness & Sports and will continue in the role after the fight, which is set to be his last as a professional.

He leaves behind him a serious sporting legacy, winning dozens of accolades throughout a career which has seen him dominate with a stellar 38:6 record from 45 fights.

