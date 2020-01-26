LIVE: Rescue operations continue after earthquake hits eastern Turkey

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Elazig on Sunday, January 26, after a major 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled eastern Turkey.

At least 20 people were killed and a thousand people were injured as the result of the quake which was also felt in Syria, Lebanon and Iran.

Rescuers have rushed to the scene to search for survivors.

