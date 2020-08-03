LIVE: Results of preliminary hearing in Khachaturyan case announced in Moscow: stakeout

Ruptly is live outside Moscow city court on Monday, August 3, as the results of a preliminary hearing in the Khachaturyan case are announced.

The defence lawyer for the Khachaturyan sisters is expected to talk to the media after the results are announced.

Maria, Angelina, and Krestina Khachaturyan were detained in summer 2018 on the charge of “killing with prior conspiracy” in connection with the death of their father, 57-year-old Mikhail Khachaturyan​. During the hearings the sisters alleged that their father beat them for many years and subjected them to sexual violence.