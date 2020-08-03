-
Microsoft pushes for TikTok takeover | DW News - 13 hours ago
USA: Counter-protesters fly Confederate flag at BLM demo in Texas - 13 hours ago
North Macedonia’s first sign language cafe opens - 14 hours ago
Covid-19 – Melbourne lockdown: New restrictions imposed following first night of curfew - 14 hours ago
Gunmen storm prison in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, over 20 killed - 14 hours ago
Bringing a literary classic to the screen | Behind the Scenes | A Suitable Boy – BBC - 14 hours ago
World Heritage Festival: South Korea’s centuries-old tradition - 15 hours ago
In Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, locals divided over legalisation of medical marijuana - 15 hours ago
Mexico: Candlelit vigil commemorates victims on anniversary of El Paso Walmart shooting - 15 hours ago
LIVE: Results of preliminary hearing in Khachaturyan case announced in Moscow: stakeout - 15 hours ago
Ruptly is live outside Moscow city court on Monday, August 3, as the results of a preliminary hearing in the Khachaturyan case are announced.
The defence lawyer for the Khachaturyan sisters is expected to talk to the media after the results are announced.
Maria, Angelina, and Krestina Khachaturyan were detained in summer 2018 on the charge of “killing with prior conspiracy” in connection with the death of their father, 57-year-old Mikhail Khachaturyan. During the hearings the sisters alleged that their father beat them for many years and subjected them to sexual violence.