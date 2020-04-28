LIVE: Robert Koch-Institute holds briefing on coronavirus crisis (Original)

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Germany’s Robert Koch-Institute (RKI) is set to hold a briefing in Berlin on Tuesday, April 28 on the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to its latest numbers, the country registered at least 155,193 cases of the novel coronavirus with 5,750 deaths related to the disease.

The institute estimates at least 114,500 people recovered from the infection.

Face masks became mandatory, at least on public transportation, in Germany on Monday, as restrictions are gradually being lifted.

