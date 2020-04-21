LIVE: Robert Koch Institute holds briefing on coronavirus crisis

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Prof. Lothar H. Wieler holds a media briefing in Berlin on Tuesday, April 21, to update the public on the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

According to the RKI, Germany has had 141,672 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, while 4,404 people have died with the virus.

Germany extended its COVID-19 lockdown until May, but some coronavirus-related lockdown measures have been eased, such as the reopening of shops with an area up to 800 square metres in certain states, given that hygiene and social distancing measures remain in place and are respected.

Some states, such as Saxony and Bavaria, are additionally introducing the mandatory use of masks in shops and public transport. ​

