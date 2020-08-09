-
Belarus police face off with protesters after presidential poll - about 1 hour ago
-
Little evidence of Covid transmission in schools, says Williamson – Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Beirut protestors call for fall of government on second day of demonstrations - 2 hours ago
-
Macron condemns ‘cowardly’ attack in Niger, vows to fight ‘terrorist groups in the Sahel region’ - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus president Lukashenko looks set to win re-election, prompting protests - 5 hours ago
-
Seven killed in floods after torrential downpours on Greek island - 11 hours ago
-
Beirut protestors call for fall of government on second day of demonstrations - 11 hours ago
-
200809_NWSU_12820610_12820802_72000_223302_en - 11 hours ago
-
LIVE: Ruptly is live from outside the embassy of Belarus in Moscow - 11 hours ago
-
Six French tourists among eight killed by gunmen in Niger, local governor says - 11 hours ago
LIVE: Ruptly is live from outside the embassy of Belarus in Moscow
Ruptly is live from outside the embassy of Belarus in Moscow, on Sunday, August 9, as voters line up to cast their votes in the Belarusian presidential election.
Five candidates are running for the presidency, including incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko, opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, former deputy Anna Kanopatskaya, leader of the “Tell the Truth” civil campaign Andrei Dmitriev and head of the Belarusian Social Democratic Assembly (Hramada) party Sergei Cherachen.