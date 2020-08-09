LIVE: Ruptly is live from outside the embassy of Belarus in Moscow

Ruptly is live from outside the embassy of Belarus in Moscow, on Sunday, August 9, as voters line up to cast their votes in the Belarusian presidential election.

Five candidates are running for the presidency, including incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko, opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, former deputy Anna Kanopatskaya, leader of the “Tell the Truth” civil campaign Andrei Dmitriev and head of the Belarusian Social Democratic Assembly (Hramada) party Sergei Cherachen.