LIVE: RUSADA chief holds presser in Moscow
Ruptly is live as the head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus holds an annual presser in Moscow on Friday, December 27.
According to the Russian Olympic Committee, RUSADA is sending an official note of disagreement with the recent World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decision to ban Russian athletes from participating in international competitions. The decision will also be appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
