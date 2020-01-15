LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov speaks at Raisina dialogue 2020 conference

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian Foreign Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks on the second day of the Raisina dialogue 2020 conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 15.

The Raisina Dialogue is an annual multilateral conference that takes place in New Delhi, where global leaders in policy, business, media, and civil society are expected to discuss cooperation on a wide range of pertinent international policy matters.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly