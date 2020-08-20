-
[LIVE] Russian opposition leader Navalny hospitalised after suspected poisoning
Ruptly is live from the Omsk hospital in Siberia, where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navanly was hospitalised on Thursday, August 20, after suffering symptoms of a suspected poisoning.
Navalny, 44, has been admitted into intensive care after feeling unwell on a flight returning to Moscow from Tomsk, according to his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh.
Yarmysh said on social media that Navalny was hospitalised after the plane landed in Omsk. She added that she suspects that the opposition leader was poisoned “with something mixed with his tea.”
