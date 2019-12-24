-
LIVE: Russian President Vladimir Putin to address the Russian Defence Ministry Board
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech to the Board of the Russian Defence Ministry in Moscow on Tuesday, December 24.
Putin will give an assessment of the armed forces’ activities in 2019, and will also determine further army and navy developments for 2020.
