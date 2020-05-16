LIVE: Sancho, Haaland arrive as BVB clashes Schalke 04 in Bundesliga highly anticipated comeback

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Borussia Dortmund (BVB) and Schalke 04 team buses arrive at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Saturday, May 16, as the Bundesliga prepares its comeback after being put on hold on March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The German top flight is the first major football league to return since the pandemic shut down major sports competitions worldwide. Separated by a mere 28 kilometres in the industrial heartland of the Ruhr, the ‘Revierderby’, as it is known, is one of the most passionate football rivalries in Europe and promises a fiery comeback to the game, even if no spectators are presents to witness it.

With nine games left to play, the team of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland is second-place in the table, four points off Bayern Munich, while Schalke are currently sitting in the sixth-place.

