LIVE: Second morgue for coronavirus victims opens near Paris

Ruptly is live from Wissous, located near Paris, on Saturday, April 18, as a new morgue is opening to deal with coronavirus victims, which continues to put strains on funeral services.

On April 6, a building in the National Interest Market (MIN) Rungis complex in the southern suburbs of Paris was transformed into a temporary morgue.

According to the latest figures, France has registered 165,027 cases of the coronavirus with 17,920 deaths.​

