LIVE: Shooting in downtown Ottawa leaves ‘many injuries’

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

#BreakingNews

Ruptly is live from the Canadian capital of Ottawa on Wednesday, January 8, as police are responding to a shooting that have reportedly left “many injuries.”

According to police, the situation is ongoing and the area should be avoided.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly