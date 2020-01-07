LIVE: Spain’s Congress of Deputies holds second investiture vote

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Spain’s lower house of parliament, the Congress of Deputies, holds a second vote on the investiture debate in Madrid on Tuesday, January 7.

Pedro Sanchez failed to secure an absolute majority of 176 votes out of the 350-seat house during the first investiture vote of January 4 and 5. If the caretaker prime minister is not able to secure a simple majority in the second vote, Spain could be heading to the ballot boxes in yet another repeated election.

Sanchez’s Party, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), is holding talks with the separatist Catalan Republican Left (ERC). If the latter’s 13 congressmen agree to abstain from voting, Sanchez would be confirmed in the second vote.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly