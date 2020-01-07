-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
LIVE: Spain’s Congress of Deputies holds second investiture vote
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Spain’s lower house of parliament, the Congress of Deputies, holds a second vote on the investiture debate in Madrid on Tuesday, January 7.
Pedro Sanchez failed to secure an absolute majority of 176 votes out of the 350-seat house during the first investiture vote of January 4 and 5. If the caretaker prime minister is not able to secure a simple majority in the second vote, Spain could be heading to the ballot boxes in yet another repeated election.
Sanchez’s Party, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), is holding talks with the separatist Catalan Republican Left (ERC). If the latter’s 13 congressmen agree to abstain from voting, Sanchez would be confirmed in the second vote.
Video ID:
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly