LIVE: Spain’s Sanchez holds press conf. on state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak (POSTPONED)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is holding a press conference in Madrid on Saturday, March 14 following a cabinet meeting to approve a two-week state of emergency in Spain as a precautionary measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state of emergency will give the government power to take wide ranging measures including temporarily occupying factories or any other premises, confining infected people and rationing goods.

Spain has seen a spike in cases of coronavirus infections, already having four towns in Catalonia under quarantine, and with more than 5,000 cases confirmed in the country.

