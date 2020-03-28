LIVE: #StayHome? Hundreds flock to Berlin park despite social contact ban

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Berlin’s Tempelhofer Feld on Saturday, March 28, as hundreds enjoy the warmth of Spring outdoors in spite of coronavirus concerns.

On Sunday, March 22, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced strict coronavirus measures, which include a contact ban that forbids more than two people meeting together for at least two weeks. The new measures which apply to all German states also include the closure of non-essential businesses as well as forcing restaurants to offer only takeaway orders.

As of Friday evening, Germany had over 49,300 confirmed cases and over 321 confirmed deaths linked to the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

