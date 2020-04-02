Share
LIVE: Stoltenberg holds final media briefing after NATO FMs’ teleconference meeting

about 1 hour ago

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a media briefing in Brussels on Thursday, April 2, after the closure of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) foreign ministers meeting held via teleconference.

