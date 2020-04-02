LIVE: Stoltenberg holds final media briefing after NATO FMs’ teleconference meeting

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a media briefing in Brussels on Thursday, April 2, after the closure of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) foreign ministers meeting held via teleconference.

