LIVE: Stoltenberg holds final press conference following NATO defence ministers meeting

2 hours ago

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, February 13, at the closure of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) defence ministers meeting.

