LIVE: Stoltenberg holds final press conference following NATO defence ministers meeting

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, February 13, at the closure of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) defence ministers meeting.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly