LIVE: Stoltenberg holds pre-ministerial online presser

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds an online press conference in Brussels on Tuesday, April 14, ahead of the extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the meeting will be held via a secure teleconference.

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly