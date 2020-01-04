LIVE: Students gather outside University of Tehran to mourn Soleimani’s death

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from outside the University of Tehran on Saturday, January 4, as students gather to mourn the death of Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani one day after he was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.

After a funeral ceremony in Baghdad on Saturday, Soleimani’s body is expected to be transported to Mashhad, Iran, where another funeral will take place on Sunday, January 5.

The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminal attack.”

