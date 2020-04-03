LIVE: Tehran sanitises Enghelab Square to counteract COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live as the city of Tehran sanitises the central junction Enghelab Square on Friday, April 3 in a manoeuvre to counteract COVID-19. The measure has been named “Defenders of Health” by local authorities.

The country has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus with nearly 50,000 confirmed cases and over 3,000 deaths.

