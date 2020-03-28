LIVE: Tehran switches off the lights for Earth Hour

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from the Iranian capital on Saturday, March 28, as Tehran’s Milad tower goes dark to mark the Earth Hour.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement, which is held annually to encourage people to turn off their lights for one hour as a symbol of their commitment to the planet.

It is organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to draw attention to the issue of climate change. The first lights-off event was organised in Sydney, Australia, in 2007.​

