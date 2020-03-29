LIVE: Tehran’s Milad tower turns green in praise of medical personnel’s services during COVID-19 out

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from the Iranian capital on Sunday, March 29, as Tehran’s Milad tower turns green to thank, commemorate and support medical personnel and services amid the coronavirus outbreak.

With medical staff lacking equipment and working overtime, they have been hailed for their contribution to fighting the pandemic as the country remains the hardest-hit nation in the Middle East with 35,408 COVID-19 infections and 2,517 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

