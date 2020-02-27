-
LIVE: Tenerife hotel remains under coronavirus quarantine for third day
Ruptly is live from outside the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife on Thursday, February 27, where around 1,000 people were quarantined after four guests tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVD-19).
Hundreds of hotel guests were confined to their rooms as medical tests were carried out. Among the infected are an Italian doctor, his wife and two others with whom the couple had travelled. They have been transferred to the University Hospital of the Nuestra Senora de Candelaria, on the island.
The number of deaths from the coronavirus has increased to over 2,700 worldwide, with more than 81,000 people infected, including 322 in Italy, the most affected country outside of Asia.
Video ID:
