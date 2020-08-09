LIVE: Tensions rise as anti-government protests continue in explosion-hit Beirut

Ruptly is live from Beirut on Sunday, August 9, as anti-government protests continue in the Lebanese capital that was rocked by deadly port blasts.

On Saturday, protesters demanding the government’s resignation on Martyr’s Square clashed with riot police and reportedly entered a number of governmental buildings.

A police officer was killed during clashes, confirmed a police spokesperson, and hundreds of people were treated for injuries in the city’s hospitals.

Earlier on Sunday, Lebanon’s information minister Manal Abdel Samad became the first government official to resign in the aftermath of the deadly Beirut port blasts.

At least 158 people were killed, thousands injured, and hundreds of thousands left homeless following the powerful explosions that hit Beirut’s port area earlier this week.