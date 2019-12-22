LIVE: The Glory Collision 2: Verhoeven and Hari hold post-fight press conference in Arnhem

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from Arnhem on Saturday, December 21, as Rico Verhoeven and Badr Hari hold a press conference following their kickboxing heavyweight title bout.

The fight between the defending heavyweight champion from the Dutch city of Bergen, Rico ‘The King of Kickboxing’ Verhoeven (55-10, 16 KOs), and K-1 legend, Badr Hari (106-13, 92 KOs), was expected to become one of the biggest heavyweight fights in recent years.

Verhoeven and Hari had previously fought in 2016 at Collision in Germany, where Verhoeven defeated his rival in the second round due to Hari’s arm injury; and put on his heavyweight champions belt. Since that fight ‘The King of Kickboxing’ has successful defended his title three other times.

The Glory Collision 2 Kickboxing event was set to take place on Saturday at GelreDome in the Dutch city of Arnhem.

