LIVE: ‘The Roads not Taken’ film creators speak to media at Berlinale

The director and cast of ‘The Roads not Taken’ hold a press conference following the film’s premiere at the Berlinale film festival in the German capital on Wednesday, February 26.

The film was directed by Sally Potter and stars Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning and Salma Hayek. It tells the story of a day in the life of Leo and his daughter Molly, as the man reviews the different paths he could have chosen in life.

This year, the Berlin International Film Festival is marking its 70th anniversary. According to the new co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, Berlinale 2020 will pave the way to “an increased exchange with other cultural locations and institutions.”

