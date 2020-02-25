LIVE: Thousand people quarantined in Tenerife hotel over coronavirus fears

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Ruptly is live from the Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in Tenerife, on Tuesday, February 25, where a thousand people are quarantined after an Italian doctor was diagnosed with the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The doctor, originally from Lombardy in Italy, was staying at the hotel during the past six days. He has been put in isolation at the University hospital Nuestra Senora de Candelaria after it was confirmed that he was infected by COVID-19, making him the first official case of the flu-like virus on the island of Tenerife.

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus has risen to 2,707 worldwide. There are over 80,252 cases globally, including 215 in Italy, the most hit country outside of Asia.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly