LIVE: Thousands expected to march across Brooklyn Bridge to protest anti-Semitic attacks

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of people are expected to march in solidarity with the Jewish community under the slogan ‘No Hate, No Fear Solidarity March’ in New York City, on Sunday, January 5.

The rally is due to kick off at Manhattan’s Foley Square before crossing Brooklyn Bridge and finishing at Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza.

The protest was organised in the wake of various acts of aggression against the Jewish community, including a stabbing attack last weekend in Monsey, New York, which left five people injured.

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among other personalities also expected to attend the protest.

Video ID:

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly