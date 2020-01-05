LIVE: Thousands expected to march across Brooklyn Bridge to protest anti-Semitic attacks

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of people are expected to march in solidarity with the Jewish community under the slogan â€˜No Hate, No Fear Solidarity Marchâ€™ in New York City, on Sunday, January 5.

The rally is due to kick off at Manhattanâ€™s Foley Square before crossing Brooklyn Bridge and finishing at Brooklynâ€™s Cadman Plaza.

The protest was organised in the wake of various acts of aggression against the Jewish community, including a stabbing attack last weekend in Monsey, New York, which left five people injured.

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among other personalities also expected to attend the protest.

