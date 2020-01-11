LIVE: Trudeau holds a presser on Iran plane downing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is holding a press conference in Ottawa on Saturday, January 13, concerning the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran.

Iran admitted late on Friday that the Ukraine International Airline passenger plane was ‘unintentionally’ shot down.

Everyone on board, 176 passengers and crew, were killed in the incident. 57 victims were Canadian citizens.

