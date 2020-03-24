-
LIVE: Trump and coronavirus task force hold news briefing on pandemic
US President Donald Trump alongside members of the coronavirus task force are holding a news conference on Monday, March 23 in Washington DC to give updates on the COVID-19 outbreak.
The US have surpassed Spain and have now the third-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections cases with 35,241, while 471 died, according to Johns Hopkins University compiling data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) among others.
