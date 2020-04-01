LIVE: Trump and members of Coronavirus Task Force hold press briefing in DC

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing in Washington DC on Wednesday, April 1, as deaths linked to the coronavirus surpass 4,000 in the country.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the US had over 190,000 confirmed cases and over 4,000 confirmed deaths linked to the coronavirus.

