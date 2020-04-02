-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE: Trump and members of Coronavirus Task Force hold press briefing in DC
US President Donald Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing in Washington DC on Thursday, April 2, as deaths linked to the coronavirus surpass 5,100 in the country.
As of Thursday afternoon, the US had over 217,000 confirmed cases and over 5,100 confirmed deaths linked to the coronavirus.
