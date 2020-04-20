LIVE: Trump and members of the US coronavirus task force hold press briefing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force hold a press briefing in Washington DC on Monday, April 20, as deaths linked to the coronavirus surpass 40,600 in the US.

As of Monday afternoon, the US had over 759,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and over 40,600 deaths, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

